Schwab To Introduce Direct Crypto Trading By April 2026

Charles Schwab, one of the largest investment firms globally with over $10 trillion in assets under management, is set to launch spot cryptocurrency trading within the next 12 months. CEO Rick Wurster confirmed the timeline during the company's first-quarter earnings call, stating that the firm is preparing to offer direct access to digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum by April 2026.

Wurster attributed the move to a significant surge in client interest, noting a 400% increase in traffic to Schwab's cryptocurrency-related content. Approximately 70% of this traffic came from prospective clients, indicating a strong demand for crypto trading services among new investors.

The firm's decision aligns with a broader trend among traditional financial institutions entering the cryptocurrency market. Morgan Stanley is also preparing to offer crypto trading through its E*Trade platform, aiming for a launch next year.

Schwab's cautious approach to cryptocurrency is evident in its current offerings, which include indirect exposure through exchange-traded funds and other investment products. The company has previously warned clients about the risks associated with digital assets, emphasizing that cryptocurrencies could become worthless.

Despite these warnings, Schwab has been laying the groundwork for a more direct entry into the crypto space. In 2023, the firm co-founded EDX Markets, a non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange backed by Fidelity and Citadel Securities. EDX Markets began trading Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, providing a platform for institutional investors to engage in cryptocurrency trading.

The regulatory environment in the United States has become more favorable for cryptocurrency trading under the current administration. The Federal Reserve has eased restrictions, removing supervisory letters that previously discouraged banks from engaging in crypto-related activities. This shift has encouraged financial institutions like Schwab and Morgan Stanley to expand their cryptocurrency offerings.

Schwab's planned rollout of spot crypto trading is expected to make digital asset trading more accessible to everyday investors through its trusted platform. The firm aims to meet rising investor demand for easier access to cryptocurrencies, positioning itself as a competitive player in the evolving financial landscape.

While the firm is optimistic about the potential of digital assets, it continues to approach the sector with caution. Schwab's website still warns that crypto investments carry the risk of becoming entirely worthless, asserting that digital assets like Bitcoin lack intrinsic value.

