Swiss Researchers Uncover Why Some Animals Become Fossils And Others Disappear

This content was published on May 1, 2025 - 13:46

The size and chemical composition of an animal can significantly influence whether it will be preserved as a fossil for millions of years, as the University of Lausanne (Unil) announced on Thursday.

According to the study published in the scientific journal Nature Communications, larger and protein-rich animals have a significantly higher chance of becoming fossils. Large arthropods – animals with jointed legs such as insects, crabs or spiders – are therefore more likely to be fossilised than smaller, simply built animals such as certain flatworms or other worms that live in water.

“It is therefore quite possible that some organisms could never be preserved in fossil form and that we will therefore never be able to observe them at all or only with great difficulty,” explained Nora Corthésy, lead author of the study.

Decomposition in the laboratory

Fossils are much more than just bones, the researchers emphasised. Some of the most impressive finds contained the remains of soft tissue such as muscles, intestines or even brains. However, why only some animals or organs are so well preserved has been a mystery until now.

