Ten Swiss Firefighting Trucks Donated To Ukraine
This gesture of humanitarian aid and solidarity was made to a Ukrainian delegation present at the ECA's administrative headquarters in Lausanne during an official ceremony.“In these difficult times, we all have a role to play in supporting your fight for freedom,” said Serge Depallens, Chief Executive Officer of ECA.
The Ukrainian delegation included the Ukrainian ambassador to Switzerland, Irina Venediktova, and Andrei Iatsenia, director of the NGO Risk Reduction Foundation, which was responsible for transporting the vehicles. Parliamentarian Laurent Wehrli was also present. Wehrli, who is also president of the Swiss Fire Brigades Federation, drew a link between Ukraine's needs and the resources available.More More What's behind Switzerland's caution over unfreezing Russian assets to aid Ukraine?
