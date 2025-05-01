Ten Swiss Firefighting Trucks Donated To Ukraine

Français fr Vaud: dix véhicules de pompiers prévus pour l'Ukraine Original Read more: Vaud: dix véhicules de pompiers prévus pour l'Ukrain

MENAFN - Swissinfo) On Thursday, fire insurance authority of the Swiss canton of Vaud (ECA) handed over ten fire and rescue vehicles to Ukraine. The first truck set off symbolically for the war-torn country at the end of April. This content was published on May 1, 2025 - 16:24 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

This gesture of humanitarian aid and solidarity was made to a Ukrainian delegation present at the ECA's administrative headquarters in Lausanne during an official ceremony.“In these difficult times, we all have a role to play in supporting your fight for freedom,” said Serge Depallens, Chief Executive Officer of ECA.

The Ukrainian delegation included the Ukrainian ambassador to Switzerland, Irina Venediktova, and Andrei Iatsenia, director of the NGO Risk Reduction Foundation, which was responsible for transporting the vehicles. Parliamentarian Laurent Wehrli was also present. Wehrli, who is also president of the Swiss Fire Brigades Federation, drew a link between Ukraine's needs and the resources available.

