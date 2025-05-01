Swiss Defence Minister Reaffirms Military Cooperation With Neighbours

Deutsch de Bundesrat Pfister bekräftigt militärische Kooperation mit Nachbarn Original Read more: Bundesrat Pfister bekräftigt militärische Kooperation mit Nachbar

MENAFN - Swissinfo) On his first trip abroad in government, Defence Minister Martin Pfister visited the Swiss troops taking part in a major exercise in Austria. In this context, he emphasised the importance of cooperation with neighbouring countries. This content was published on May 1, 2025 - 16:53 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Trias troop trial with Swiss, German and Austrian soldiers is necessary to improve the defence readiness of the respective armies, said Pfister in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency on Thursday at the training ground in Allentsteig, Austria.“Cooperation between the Swiss Armed Forces and their neighbours is of central importance,” he stated.

The three countries benefit from each other's expertise, Pfister added.“We must be able to work together in the event of a conflict.”

The Swiss Armed Forces cannot solve many issues autonomously. That is why it is important to practise interoperability.

