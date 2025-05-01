Swiss Defence Minister Reaffirms Military Cooperation With Neighbours
The Trias troop trial with Swiss, German and Austrian soldiers is necessary to improve the defence readiness of the respective armies, said Pfister in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency on Thursday at the training ground in Allentsteig, Austria.“Cooperation between the Swiss Armed Forces and their neighbours is of central importance,” he stated.
The three countries benefit from each other's expertise, Pfister added.“We must be able to work together in the event of a conflict.”
