SSC Hands Down 20-Year Sentences In High-Profile Security Case

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Four men on Wdnesday were sentenced to 20 years in prison by the State Security Court (SSC) after being convicted of transporting and storing explosives and automatic weapons with illicit intent.

The four defendants are part of 16 men whom the General Intelligence Department (GID) alleged planned to cause chaos and sabotage acts in Jordan.

The SSC stated in its ruling that four men transported hughly-intensed explosives (military style) so that they will not be exposed.

"The explosives the defendants possessesld are extremely dangerous and can cause fatalities and distraction to properties," the SSC said.

The possession of such explosives by the four defendants "were meant to cause chaos in the society".

The 14 remaining suspects are currently being tried by the SSC on similar charges.

Wednesday's verdict will automatically be reviewed by the Court of Cassation within the next 30 days.