Stores In Panama Must Now Display The Final Price And Respect Real Promotions -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Every establishment or sales channel in Panama must clearly and prominently display the total cash price of goods and services, including taxes and fees, as established by a legislative initiative approved in its third reading by the National Assembly on Thursday, April 30. The law, promoted by Vamos representative Augusto Tuto Palacios, also prohibits including tips as an additional charge to the advertised price, except for pre-booked services. However, tips may be suggested on the bill, provided the total amount payable, including taxes, and the voluntary gratuity are clearly differentiated.
