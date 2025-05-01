Duke Energy Announces Dividend Payments To Shareholders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $1.045 per share. This dividend is payable on June 16, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2025.

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Series A preferred stock of $359.375 per share payable on June 16, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2025. This is equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share.

Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 99 consecutive years.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Media Contact: Gillian Moore

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Analysts Contact: Abby Motsinger

Office: 704.382.7624

SOURCE Duke Energy

