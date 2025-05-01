Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Retractable Screen (SGM-507)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new retractable screen that would allow users to clearly see through the window without obstruction when the window was closed," said an inventor, from Van Buren Twp, Mich., "so I invented the E Z- WAY SCREENS. My design would offer a viable alternative to traditional window screens."

The invention provides a new design for a window screen. In doing so, it offers an unobstructed view through a completely closed window. As a result, it eliminates the limitations associated with using a fixed screen. It also provides a more aesthetically pleasing and seamless look. The invention features a retractable and durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-507, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED