Café Bustelo® Announces Ground Coffee Expansion

The coffee varieties will include a vibrant Light Roast, a smooth Medium Roast, a bold Dark Roast, and a decadent new Dulce de Leche. With nearly 100 years of coffee experience serving the Latin Community, Café Bustelo embodies an iconic passion, energy, and thirst for life. Our coffee is crafted for a bold and lively experience in every cup. With Café Bustelo , life is more flavorful!

Every roast, all available in ground bagged coffee and K-Cup® pods, delivers a smooth, well-rounded taste. You can count on a delightful experience whether you're making it hot or cold - the pure, rich flavor of our coffee stands up to milk, sugar and ice for easy drinking with every cup.



Café Bustelo Light Roast : Ignite your day with this flavorful, refreshing roast, featuring fruity notes.

Café Bustelo Medium Roast : This roast offers a new take on the classic Café Bustelo experience, delivering a balanced and smooth flavor with dark chocolate notes

Café Bustelo Dark Roast : For those who love a truly intense coffee experience, this roast is bold, complex, and a full-bodied blend. Café Bustelo Dulce de Leche : Inspired by the iconic Latin dessert, this medium roast coffee delivers a rich, caramelized flavor with delicate vanilla notes for a uniquely decadent experience.

"We're excited to bring a variety of new roasts to consumers," says Lee Lust, Director of Marketing for Café Bustelo . "Every new offering brings fresh flavor profiles to our existing ground coffee lineup, and we can't wait for everyone to find another favorite form of Café Bustelo ."

Find your new favorite Café Bustelo roast on shelves at Target, Walmart, Meijer, Kroger and other retailers and online at CafeBustelo starting summer 2025.

Café Bustelo coffee is available at leading grocery retailers nationwide and online at CafeBustelo. Visit CafeBustelo for more information or follow @CafeBustelo on Instagram, Twitter and @CafeBusteloOfficial on Facebook.

About Café Bustelo

Our delicious coffee and rich espresso-style heritage was born in 1928. Since then, we've not only been proud of our delicious flavor, but also of our unique and inviting culture. Café Bustelo coffee can be prepared using your preferred method. Available in the forms you want, including K-Cup® pods.

SOURCE The J. M. Smucker Co.