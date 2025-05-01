Mountain Life Announces Montana Expansion
LEXINGTON, Ky., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Life Insurance Company is pleased to announce that it is now operational in the state of Montana.
With the awarding of its latest license by the state of Montana, the company now offers its range of products to customers in 13 states. Mountain Life looks forward to welcoming its first agents and customers in the 'Big Sky Country.'
About Mountain Life Insurance:
Established in 1972, Mountain Life remains committed to serving its policyholders from its Home Office in Lexington, Kentucky. The company offers life insurance and annuity policies across 12 states. With a reputation for customer service for over 50 years, Mountain Life is dedicated to creating value for its policy holders through operational excellence, strategic investments, and sustainable business practices.
For more information please visit or contact Michael Noyes, Sales Vice-President at [email protected] .
SOURCE Mountain Life Insurance CompanyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment