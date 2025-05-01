Great Visuals & Family Fun: First 5 California Hosts Stronger Starts For Children Day At Fairytale Town

First 5 California (F5CA) will host a press event to kick off a Statewide Day of Action focused on children getting the best possible start to life.

- Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director of First 5 CaliforniaSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What: First 5 California (F5CA) will host a press event to kick off a Statewide Day of Action focused on children getting the best possible start to life. Stronger Starts for Children Day 2025 is an extension of the Stronger Starts campaign , which raises awareness about the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and Toxic Stress Response (TSR), and highlights the importance of safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments for healthy development. This initiative coincides with Assembly Concurrent Resolution 67 (Sharp-Collins) declaring May 10, 2025 to be“Stronger Starts for Children Day” in California.Additionally, families are invited to join us for a hands-on flower potting activity in a celebration of growth, both in the garden and for children. Watch as parents, caregivers, and little ones roll up their sleeves and plant seeds side by side. It is a chance to connect, create memories, and spark meaningful conversations about nurturing children in safe, supportive environments.Why: Stronger Starts for Children Day is a call to action for families, communities, and leaders across California to unite in support of early childhood development and wellbeing. This event will underscore the urgent need to address ACEs and create safe, supportive spaces where children can thrive and provide a fun atmosphere for parents and children to connect through a collaborative activity.When: Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. PSTWhere: Fairytale Town, 3901 Land Park Dr, Sacramento, CA 95822Who: Media Representatives, Policymakers and Community Leaders, Early Childhood Education and Health Advocates, Health and Education Professionals, Families and CaregiversPHOTO OPPORTUNITIES + INTERVIEWS IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH :Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, MSW, Executive Director, First 5 CaliforniaSacramento City Council and MayorState DignitariesVideo/Photos of children and their families planting seeds togetherAbout First 5 CaliforniaFirst 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child's first five years--to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit .

