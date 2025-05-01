M.E. Studios Disrupts Branding For Aspiring Entrepreneurs With Global Media Expansion

Ali Mehdaoui Founder & CEO Personally Interviews M.E Studios Clients

Tanya Tenica CTO and Genius Behind All Systems and Hisense TV Network Intergration

Claudia Maritza Mehdaoui COO and M.E Studios' Secret Weapon to Scaling Globally

M.E. Studios, known for propelling purpose-driven brands into the spotlight, announces innovation, accessibility, and impact in business media and branding.

- Ali MehdaouiEATONTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- M.E. Studios , the multimedia powerhouse known for propelling purpose-driven brands into the spotlight, proudly announces a new chapter of innovation, accessibility, and impact in business media and branding. Under the bold leadership of founder and CEO Ali Mehdaoui, along with Claudia Maritza Mehdaoui, Co-Owner & Chief Operating Officer, and Tanya Tenica, Co-Owner & Chief Technology Officer, M.E. Studios is redefining how new entrepreneurs build their brand identity and establish documented credibility in an increasingly digital world.With a collective mission to make high-quality branding and media production services accessible to all, the M.E. Studios executive team is focused on serving everyday dreamers-those who may be starting with little but envision doing something big. From podcasting and digital press features to visual branding and strategic marketing, M.E. Studios is offering media solutions that were once reserved for top-tier influencers and established companies.- A Platform for Empowerment: IAMTo complement their mission, the team has also launched IAM, a digital resource and training platform offering education, tools, and business growth systems starting at just $1.30 a day. Designed with the everyday entrepreneur in mind, IAM ensures that no visionary is left behind due to lack of access or knowledge. Courses, live coaching, on-demand trainings, and business acceleration tools are all bundled into one powerful subscription.- Coming Soon: A Global Smart TV Network for EntrepreneursAs part of their broader expansion, M.E. Studios is preparing to launch a revolutionary TV Network-set to premiere on every Hisense Smart TV globally. This network will feature inspiring stories, business content, educational programming, and live creator-hosted shows, opening the door for creators and educators around the world to gain household visibility.“We believe it's time to decentralize access to the media,” says Tanya Tenica, CTO.“This network is not just entertainment. It's a stage for real stories, breakthrough brands, and undiscovered brilliance.”Claudia Mehdaoui, COO, adds,“Whether you're a solopreneur, coach, speaker, or artist, we're building platforms where your voice and value can be seen and heard worldwide.”About M.E. StudiosLocated in Eatontown, New Jersey, M.E. Studios is a full-service media production firm offering podcast creation, digital branding, press distribution, content strategy, and branding support for businesses and entrepreneurs. With a focus on authenticity, innovation, and global reach, M.E. Studios helps leaders elevate their visibility and document their credibility.For press inquiries or partnership opportunities, visit or email ...

Ali Mehdaoui

Mehdaoui Enterprise

+1 732-688-4259

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

We launched our TV Network!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.