Dakshina Kannada MP Seeks Israeli Support In Farming And Water Management

MENAFN - KNN India)Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, met Reuven Azar, the Ambassador of Israel to India, on Tuesday in Delhi to discuss strengthening technological cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, aquaculture, education, and water management.

During the meeting, Capt. Chowta highlighted the agricultural strengths of Dakshina Kannada, especially in export-oriented crops like arecanut, cashew, coconut, and rubber.

He emphasised the district's strong network of cooperative agricultural societies and proposed integrating Israeli technological expertise to boost local farming and entrepreneurship.

He suggested facilitating visits by Israeli agri-tech companies to engage directly with local farmers. Introducing technologies such as robotics, drones, and AI-based farm management systems could significantly modernize farming practices.

He also advocated adopting Israel's renowned water management techniques to improve irrigation and conservation in the region.

Capt. Chowta further proposed exploring cooperation in coffee cultivation as a potential export-oriented crop, well-suited to the region's climate and terrain.

Ambassador Azar welcomed the proposals and expressed Israel's interest in supporting sustainable, technology-driven agriculture in India.

Both parties agreed that the collaboration could serve as a national model for innovation-led rural development.

Capt. Chowta assured full institutional support at both the district and state levels to facilitate Israeli engagement and ensure long-term collaboration.

The initiative marks a key step in strengthening Indo-Israel grassroots ties and empowering Indian farmers with advanced global technologies, a release from the MP's office stated.

(KNN Bureau)