New Study Highlights Pecans Helps In Lower Cholesterol Level

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India A recent study from Penn State University has revealed that incorporating pecans into daily snacking habits can significantly improve heart health. Published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in March 2025, the research shows that replacing typical snacks with pecans can lower cholesterol levels and enhance overall diet quality.

American Pecans are a powerhouse of protein, healthy fats and fiber that help keep you energized and satisfied for long hours

The clinical trial involved 138 adults aged 25 to 70, all exhibiting at least one risk factor for metabolic syndrome-a group of conditions that increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. Participants were divided into two groups: one consumed two ounces of pecans daily in place of their usual snacks, while the other maintained their regular diet. After 12 weeks, those in the pecan group experienced notable health benefits, including:



Improved cholesterol levels

Enhanced overall diet quality Better nutrient intake

These findings suggest that pecans-rich in heart-healthy fats, fiber, and essential nutrients-can be a delicious and effective strategy for enhancing cardiovascular health.

American Pecans are a good source of calcium, magnesium, potassium and support lowering blood pressure and cholesterol

Kavita Devgan, renowned writer and nutritionist, commented, "American pecans are fabulous, heart-healthy nuts with research-proven benefits. They're great for diabetes prevention too, thanks to their high content of monounsaturated fats (90% MUFA). They also contain more than 19 vitamins and minerals and are an amazing plant source of phytonutrients (antioxidants) as well as nutrients for good skin health like vitamin E, vitamin A, zinc, folate, and phosphorus.”

Pecans are a powerhouse of protein, healthy fats, and fiber that help keep you energized and satisfied for long hours. As a good source of calcium, magnesium, and potassium, they support lower blood pressure and cholesterol."

Mr. Sumit Saran, In Country Market Representative of American Pecans said, "With their natural goodness and versatility, pecans have become an integral part of modern diets across the globe. We envisage similar trends in India and foresee immense potential for pecans. The demand is only going to increase as more discerning Indian consumers discover this amazing nut, its health benefits, its taste and ways to incorporate pecans in daily routine. We will be coming out with many exciting events. Keep an eye as we bring to you top Indian chefs and nutritionists cooking with and talking about American Pecans."

“American pecans are great as a snack or as an ingredient. They are available on all major e-commerce platforms or with major dry fruit retailers. All consumers have to do is search for American pecans,” added Mr. Saran .

For more details, please visit: americanpecan .