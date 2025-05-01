Dolphin (PG) College Chandigarh Recognized As Leading Paramedical And Allied Health Science Institution In North India

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chandigarh, Punjab, India In a landmark moment of recognition, Dolphin (PG) College, Chandigarh, was honoured with the title of "Emerging Paramedical College of North India" at a prestigious award ceremony held on April 30, 2025, at Hotel Hyatt, Chandigarh.

Er. Vibhav Mittal, Vice Chairman, Dolphin (PG) College receiving the award from Hon'ble Punjab Governor Shri Gulab Chand Kataria



The award ceremony was held as part of Education Conclave 2025: Taleem which brought together prominent education leaders from across the region. The event not only celebrated institutional excellence but also served as a dynamic platform for thought-provoking discussions on emerging trends, innovations, and challenges in higher education and healthcare delivery.



The awards were presented by the Hon'ble Governor of Punjab, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, in the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Punjab's Education Minister, Sardar Harjot Singh Bains, who attended the event as the Guest of Honour. Er. Vibhav Mittal, Vice Chairman of Dolphin (PG) College, received the award on behalf of the institution. This accolade stands as a powerful endorsement of the college's unwavering commitment to excellence in Allied health sciences education.



Over the years, Dolphin (PG) College has carved a niche for itself as a centre of academic and professional excellence. With a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs, the college attracts students from across India and neighbouring countries. Its strong academic foundation is supported by a highly qualified faculty, many of whom hail from premier institutions such as PGIMER and AIIMS.



Emphasizing hands-on learning, the college boasts state-of-the-art laboratories and training facilities, enabling students to gain essential practical skills. Furthermore, the college has signed multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading hospitals and diagnostic centers in Chandigarh Tricity and major cities across Punjab, ensuring that students receive real-time clinical exposure and professional training.



Speaking at the event, Er. Vibhav Mittal said, "This recognition reinforces our mission to empower students with the knowledge, skills, and values required to become competent healthcare professionals. We dedicate this award to our faculty, students, and industry partners who have been instrumental in our journey."



With a legacy of academic excellence and industry collaboration, Dolphin (PG) College, Chandigarh, continues to lead the way in shaping the future of paramedical and allied health sciences in India.



About Dolphin PG College

Dolphin PG College, is located near Mohali at Chunni Kalan. Dolphin PG College is a premier institution committed to providing high-quality education in the fields of science, agriculture, and life sciences. Affiliated to Punjabi University, Patiala / MRS-PTU Bathinda, the college is duly recognized by University Grant Commission (UGC) & is also NAAC accredited. The college emphasizes a balanced approach to learning-fostering intellectual growth alongside personal and professional development. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, a dynamic learning environment, and a dedicated faculty, Dolphin PG College prepares students to become responsible global citizens and leaders of tomorrow.



For more information please visit : .