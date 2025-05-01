How To Choose The Best Lawn Mower: A Beginner's Guide To Saving Money And Hassle

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) A Beginner's Guide to Buying a Lawn Mower

May 1, 2025 by Mark Allinson

A must-read for beginners! A guide to buying a lawn mower, saving money, and worrying

When the weather gets warmer, the lawn grows wildly, and many people decide to buy a lawn mower without thinking.

But once you go to the store or online store, you will find that there are many more types of lawn mowers than you think, from push to ride, from electric to oil-powered, with various specifications and models, and the price can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

It is easy for beginners to not know what type to buy. So, today's beginner's guide will teach you how to choose the right lawn mower, and also talk about how to match lawn mower parts, to ensure that you avoid detours, save money, and worry.

The size of the Lawn Determines the Type of Mower

Before choosing a mower, the most important thing is to see how big the lawn you want to take care of is. If it is just a small yard, a few dozen square meters, to be honest, a push-type electric mower is more than enough, cheap and easy to take care of.

But if it is a front and back yard plus a large lawn, the area is more than 500 square meters, then you have to consider oil-powered, self-propelled, or riding mowers.

High power, high efficiency, time-saving, and labor-saving mowing. In short, don't underestimate the area problem. If you buy a small one, you will be tired of mowing, and if you buy a large one, it will be a waste!

Choose a Mower According to the Variety of Grass

Many people only look at the brand and model when choosing a mower, but ignore a very critical detail: different types of grass have different requirements for blades.

If it is soft, cold-season grass, such as ryegrass and tall fescue, it is enough to use a general rotary blade, which is sharp, has a fast rotation speed, and cuts flat and neatly.

But if your yard is planted with strong and thick warm-season grass, such as Bermuda grass or Baja grass, it is recommended to choose a multi-purpose blade or a grass-chopping blade, which will cut the grass more cleanly, and the machine will not be so laborious.

By the way, blades in lawn mower parts are consumable parts. It is best to prepare one or two sets at the beginning, which are convenient to replace and can ensure the mowing effect.

Power Selection: Electric or Oil-powered?

Electric lawn mowers are very convenient with or without wires. They are light, quiet, and easy to maintain. They are suitable for small lawns in cities. However, the battery life is limited, and it is more difficult to mow large areas.

Although the oil-powered lawn mower is slightly heavier and louder, it has strong power and a long battery life. It can easily cope with places with complex terrain and dense weeds.

If your lawn is often“abandoned” and the grass grows tall and dense, don't hesitate. Choose an oil-powered one to save worry and effort.

Choose the Right Lawn Mower Replacement Parts

Don't just focus on the machine itself when buying a lawn mower. The related accessories are equally important. For example, blades, spark plugs, air filters, and fuel filters, these small things need to be replaced after a long time of use.

Many people's machine problems are actually due to aging accessories, but they mistakenly think that the machine is broken and replace it in vain. It is recommended that when you choose a machine, you should also understand the lawn mower parts needed for later maintenance.

The quality of accessories purchased from formal channels is more reliable, and the assembly is stress-free, which can also extend the overall life of the machine.

Don't forget to clean the filter element and check the spark plug regularly to keep the lawn mower in the best working condition, so that you can easily handle the yard year after year.

How to Save Budget?

When choosing a lawn mower budget, it is recommended to consider the host and accessories together. If the budget is tight, you can be a little conservative on the host, but don't save money on accessories and later maintenance.

Because an ordinary mid-range machine, as long as the accessories keep up and are properly maintained, can be used for five or eight years, which is much more cost-effective than changing a low-end machine every year.

In addition, buying accessories from big brands, such as dedicated lawn mower parts, can also reduce the failure rate and save a lot of maintenance costs.

If necessary, you can buy lawn mower accessories from FridayParts. The accessories they provide are of good quality and cheap, which is also a way to save money.

Conclusion

Choosing a lawn mower is a decision that involves many considerations, and comes first consideration is the size of your lawn. Then, your grass type matters.

Besides that, choosing between electric or Oil-powered is important. What's more, buying the right lawn mower replacement can help you save a lot of money. If you need more lawn mower repair advice, you can visit FridayParts for help.