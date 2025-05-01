Siemens Acquires Wevolver To Expand Engineering Reach And Boost Supplyframe Platform

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Siemens to acquire Wevolver

May 1, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Siemens Digital Industries Software says it will acquire engineering software company Wevolver , expanding its audience reach, enhancing the Supplyframe product portfolio, and combining digital marketing and integrated campaign programs that include go-to-market support and content creation.

Acquired by Siemens in 2021, the Supplyframe DSI platform is a rich intelligence resource for the electronics industry and leverages billions of continuous signals of design intent, demand, supply and risk factors.

The acquisition of Wevolver amplifies Supplyframe's reach to more engineers researching future product designs.

This powerful new combination unites Supplyframe's global Design-to-Source Intelligence (DSI) network and monthly engagement with more than 12 million electronic engineering and procurement professionals with Wevolver's large and growing global audience of hardware and software engineers.

Steve Flagg, CEO and founder, Supplyframe, says:“The future of product development starts with smarter design decisions - and that means meeting engineers where innovation begins.

“By joining forces with Wevolver, we're not just expanding our reach; we're accelerating a new era of design-to-source intelligence that's collaborative, data-driven and built for the speed of tomorrow's manufacturing.”

Reaching millions of engineers per month on its web and social channels, Wevolver's platform provides access to deeply informative content, practical resources, and the latest developments in technologies like semiconductors, robotics, AI and manufacturing processes, fostering a global community of innovators.

Bram Geenen, CEO, Wevolver, says:“Supplyframe and Wevolver both support engineering professionals throughout their research, development, and supply chain journey.

“Together we bring an even stronger value proposition to the global technology ecosystem and will be the home for the global engineering community.”

Ryan Crouch, VP sales of media, e-commerce and DesignSense Solutions at Supplyframe, says:“The addition of Wevolver to the Supplyframe portfolio further enhances Supplyframe's ability to help manufacturers and distributors to get the latest technology in front of engineers when they are researching tomorrows designs.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.