Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Hybryte(TM) Paves Way For Breakthrough Treatment For Rare Skin Cancer



The global rare disease treatment market was estimated at $195.2 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.6% by 2030.

SNGX's HyBryte(TM) has demonstrated positive results in a study testing its use for patients with early-stage CTCL. HyBryte(TM) is a novel therapy based on photodynamic therapy, which combines light and a photosensitizer to target and destroy cancer cells.

The development of treatments for rare diseases remains one of the most pressing challenges in modern medicine. Despite significant advancements in healthcare, many rare diseases still have no approved treatments, and patients often face grim prospects. The market for treatments in this space is substantial, as rare diseases collectively affect millions of people worldwide. Among those working tirelessly to fill these gaps is Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) , a biopharmaceutical company that is leading the way with innovative therapies for rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, particularly early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the skin.

