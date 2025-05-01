Rockbreaks Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) Initiates Bulk Sample Permitting At Swanson Gold Project Ahead Of Beacon Mill Restart

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) , has begun the permitting process to extract a 100,000-tonne surface bulk sample from its Swanson Gold Deposit in Quebec's Abitibi Gold Belt. The mineralized material will be processed at LaFleur's 100%-owned, fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill, located 50 km away. If deemed viable, the results will support a scoping study evaluating future production. The company aims to generate near-term cash flow while advancing exploration, with mill restart and gold production targeted by year-end 2025. Swanson currently hosts an indicated resource of 123,400 oz Au and inferred resource of 64,500 oz Au.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is over 16,000 hectares (160 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully-refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

