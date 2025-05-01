Investornewsbreaks First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCQB: FSTTF) Successfully Road-Tests Thermoelectric Generator Radiator

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) First Tellurium (CSE: FTEL) (OTCQB: FSTTF) announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, PyroDelta Energy, has completed over 800 miles of successful road testing for its thermoelectric generator/radiator, which uses tellurium to convert waste heat into electricity. The device, which replaces both the alternator and radiator in combustion engine vehicles, features no moving parts, improves fuel efficiency, and can be installed without modifying vehicle designs. CEO Tyrone Docherty said the results exceeded expectations, and Head Engineer Michael Abdelmaseh highlighted its adaptability for both new and existing vehicles. The company also noted potential applications in data centers and EVs. A shareholder luncheon will be held May 21 in Vancouver to discuss the innovation and exploration plans at the Deer Horn property.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies. First Tellurium proudly adheres to, and supports, the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent. First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol FTEL and on the OTC under the symbol FSTTF. Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at .

