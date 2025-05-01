Senate Speaker Congratulates Workers On Labor Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra)-- Senate Speaker Faisal Al-Fayez expressed his delight in the important contribution that the country's workforce has made to its development and prosperity, as well as to its accomplishments across a range of industries and domains.He continued, "On the occasion of Labor Day, which falls today, Thursday, we in the Senate extend our sincere congratulations and blessings to the nation's workers, who have always been trusted by His Majesty King Abdullah II for their patriotic affiliation and their commitment to continuing the nation's good journey, its pride, and its advancement."His Majesty King Abdullah II is always eager to offer complete care for the country's male and female workers, al-Fayez continued. His Majesty consistently orders governments to put forth endless effort to meet their needs and deal with their different problems, especially when it comes to giving them access to social protection, medical treatment, and a respectable level of living.He said, "We in the Senate are proud of the work of every worker, male and female, in various fields." He underlined that the country's current situation and the economic difficulties it faces as a result of the surrounding conflicts and crises have demonstrated that Jordanian workers are able to take on responsibilities and make significant contributions in any situation because of their faith in their country, their loyalty to it, and its astute Hashemite leadership.Al-Fayez added, "We in the Senate will spare no effort to enact legal legislation that protects workers' rights and advances their national role."