House Speaker Congratulates Workers On Labor Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra)-- Ahmed Safadi, the Lower House Speaker, wished the country's workers a happy Labor Day on Thursday.He underlined that this milestone has the highest meanings and inspires us to keep working toward our goals, giving back, and putting our all into building the country."Regardless of their line of work, we offer our sincere congratulations and blessings to every brother and sister in our dear nation," Safadi continued. We are proud of their outstanding accomplishments, which were made possible by hardworking construction workers who continue to inspire pride in all Jordanians.