JPA: Labor Day Marks Milestone For Reform, Dignity

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra)-- Workers are the lifeblood of production, the foundation of growth, and the guardian of national honor.The Jordan Press Association (JPA), in a statement issued on Thursday, honors workers on May 1 with loyalty and respect. They are the minds that create, the arms that construct, and the consciences that never forget their responsibility to the country and its citizens.This year's Labor Day falls in the middle of significant social and economic shifts, necessitating a sincere examination that upholds the social justice ideal and restores the dignity of the working class, the statement added. Without laws that adapt to changes in the labor market, fair working practices, pay that uphold dignity, and training that creates opportunities for the future, the celebration would not be complete.The Royal directives, especially those issued by His Majesty King Abdullah II in his Labor Day message, serve as a clear national compass. These directions demand the creation of a secure and fair workplace, adequate social security, and long-term vocational training, reaffirming that Jordanian workers are the foundation of the nation's economy. To achieve this goal, the National Employment Program and the Economic Modernization Vision were introduced as two stages toward a more resilient and inclusive economy.In order to ensure the creation of a productive, just, and stable society, the JPA urges the government to expedite labor reforms, address all types of labor market vulnerability, advance the equal opportunity principle, and empower women and youth.The Association, in the statement, affirms that free professional media will continue to protect labors' issues, serve as an accurate reflection of their aspirations and difficulties, and spur awareness and change without straying from its obligations or failing to provide them a voice.