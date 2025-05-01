GFJTU Celebrates Labor Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra)-- Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, Minister of Labor Khaled Al-Bakar, participated at the Labor's Day celebration held Thursday at the Royal Cultural Center, which was organized by the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU).Al-Bakar began his speech by congratulating the nation's workers on their commitment to developing and progressing the kingdom on behalf of His Majesty the King. Additionally, he expressed Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan's gratitude for their outstanding work and accomplishments. Labor union leaders and members, employers, civil society organizations, and representatives of businesses and economic institutions attended the ceremony.By citing the ongoing progress in the development process and the unrelenting efforts to offer every citizen with a good life under the rule of law, security, and stability, Al-Bakar confirmed that workers get ongoing attention from His Majesty the King. Without the leadership's insight, the hard work of Jordanian laborers, their desire to build their nation, its advancement, and its wealth, as well as their preservation of these accomplishments, this would not have been possible."Everyone is being driven to compete, participate, and follow through training and learning from global experiences in order to contribute, along with others, to developing capabilities for the better," he continued, referring to the rapid changes the world is witnessing in the methods and requirements of the labor market and production.Al-Bakar underlined Jordan's dedication to educating youth and equipping them to engage in production and creativity, thereby releasing their creative and competitive potential. He clarified that the main goals of the Ministry and the Vocational Training Corporation are employment and training, offering employment opportunities to those who are able to work, supporting individual initiative, establishing suitable production environments, and guaranteeing occupational safety and health standards, including laws that comply with international labor standards.He clarified that the ministry's primary priorities include giving Jordanians employment opportunities and expanding the Arab and global markets through bilateral agreements with friendly and sister nations. He emphasized how crucial the royal initiative which concentrates on productive sectors is to limiting migration to large urban hubs and localizing development. More than 10,000 jobs have been created, he said, with the majority going to women in Jordan's rural and desert regions.President of the GFJTU Khaled Fanatseh, said the Federation has made great strides in the past year to reclaim its historical and national position as the country's largest civil society organization, representing over a million workers committed to protecting their rights and advancing their gains.Fanatseh commended the government's responsiveness to certain demands and challenges that the Federation is trying to resolve. With effect from the following year, the Prime Minister authorized raising the Federation's yearly allotment from JD180,000 to JD250,000. At the Federation's request, he also authorized the distribution of JD50,000 from the presidential allocations to partially settle its unpaid debts.Jordan Chamber of Industry representative Ihab Al-Qadiri stated, "Our Jordanian workers are the driving force behind production, the essence of economic development, and a major factor in strengthening the position of our national industry locally and globally."The industrial sector has proudly and skillfully created more than 1,500 items with the "Made in Jordan" badge, reaching more than 150 markets worldwide, he continued, thanks to the labor of Jordanian workers, their skill, and their unwavering dedication.He underlined that the industrial sector considers investment in people to be true investment. As a result, the industry prioritizes creating a respectable and secure workplace that upholds employees' rights and dignity.The industrial sector, he underlined, considers genuine investment to be an investment in people. In order to protect workers' rights and dignity, the industry prioritizes creating a respectable and secure workplace.