403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Republicans Reject Bill To Block Trump's Tariffs
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US Senate Republicans narrowly voted against the Democrats' bid to block President Donald Trump's tariffs, granting the president a limited victory.
Trump announced on April 2 sweeping tariffs on nearly all the United States' trade partners, but reversed the decision a few days later following a market collapse, suspending the tariff implementation on imports for 90 days. Amid this uncertainty facing American consumers and businesses, the Department of Commerce announced on Wednesday that the US economy shrank by 0.3% between January and March, the first economic contraction in three years.
The vote came weeks after the Senate approved a previous bid that would have restricted Trump's ability to impose tariffs on Canada, which passed by a vote of 51 to 48, with the support of four Republican members.
Democrats said their primary goal was to force Republicans to publicly state their positions and to attempt to reassert the powers of Congress.
Trump announced on April 2 sweeping tariffs on nearly all the United States' trade partners, but reversed the decision a few days later following a market collapse, suspending the tariff implementation on imports for 90 days. Amid this uncertainty facing American consumers and businesses, the Department of Commerce announced on Wednesday that the US economy shrank by 0.3% between January and March, the first economic contraction in three years.
The vote came weeks after the Senate approved a previous bid that would have restricted Trump's ability to impose tariffs on Canada, which passed by a vote of 51 to 48, with the support of four Republican members.
Democrats said their primary goal was to force Republicans to publicly state their positions and to attempt to reassert the powers of Congress.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment