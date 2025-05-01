403
Moehe Concludes 17Th National Scientific Research And Innovation Fair
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and High Education (MoEHE), in collaboration with the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, has concluded the 17th National Scientific Research and Innovation Fair 2025.
The event was held at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC)
under the theme "Promising Researchers for Qatar," with broad participation from students and teachers across all educational levels, reflecting the State's commitment to strengthening research and innovation capacities within the educational environment.
The closing ceremony honored the winners of the National Scientific Research and Innovation Competition, as well as the teachers' Action Research Competition. Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the MoEHE Maha Zayed Al Ruwaili and Research, Development, and Innovation Program Director at QRDI Council Aysha Al Mudahka presented awards to the winners in recognition of their contributions and excellence in enriching the research culture in schools.
This year, the national competition received 1,222 research submissions, of which 254 advanced to the final round. A total of 51 projects won awards across all educational levels. Students in public elementary schools (boys and girls) claimed 18 prizes, three placements each in the fields of science, humanities, and engineering design.
Students from private elementary schools received six awards, three in the field of science and three in humanities. At the middle and secondary levels, 24 awards were distributed across the competition's eight approved categories, in addition to three special awards granted to students in grades seven and eight.
In the Action Research Competition, 33 research projects advanced to the final round, with nine winning awards; the first, second, and third places were distributed across the elementary, middle, and secondary educational stages.
The ceremony featured a theatrical performance titled 'The Journey Continues', prepared and presented by third and fourth-grade students from Saud Bin Abdul Rahman Model School for Boys. The play highlighted the achievements of scientists and thinkers throughout history, emphasizing that modern knowledge advancement is a continuation of a rich Arab legacy of scientific contributions.
MoEHE praised the outstanding efforts of the participating students and teachers, emphasizing the importance of partnerships with research institutions in promoting a culture of innovation and inquiry. It also underscored the complementary roles of families and schools in nurturing students' research interests and in realizing the ambitions of Qatar National Vision 2030 toward a thriving knowledge-based society.
