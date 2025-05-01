403
At Least 8 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Strikes Across Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least eight Palestinian civilians were martyred and several others were wounded on Thursday in Israeli occupation airstrikes targeting several areas across the Gaza Strip, including Al-Mawasi in Rafah, Beit Lahia, Deir al-Balah, and Khan Yunis.
The Palestinian news agency (WAFA) quoted local sources as saying that three civilians were martyred and another was injured in an Israeli drone attack targeting farmers in the Al-Mawasi area west of Rafah city.
Three more civilians were martyred in an Israeli strike on the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Strip, while a young girl succumbed to her injuries in Khan Yunis in the south.
Another civilian was also martyred in an Israeli drone shelling that targeted the Al-Manara area, southeast of Khan Yunis.
In central Gaza, several civilians were injured in an Israeli airstrike that struck a home east of Deir al-Balah city.
Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has waged a large-scale military offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 52,400 civilians, mostly children and women, and injuring more than 118,014 others, according to WAFA.
This toll remains incomplete, as many victims remain trapped under the rubble or scattered on the streets, inaccessible by ambulance and rescue crews.
