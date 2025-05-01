403
Qatar Participates In GCC Trade, Industrial, Standardization Ministerial Meetings
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the 68th Ministerial Meeting of the Trade Cooperation Committee, the 54th Ministerial Meeting of the Industrial Cooperation Committee, and the 9th Ministerial Meeting of the Standardization Affairs Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), held Wednesday in Kuwait.
The meetings were attended by Their Excellencies, the Ministers of Commerce and Industry from GCC member states, and Secretary-General of the GCC Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi.
The Qatari delegation was led by HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani.
During the meetings, Their Excellencies the Ministers discussed a range of topics and issues of mutual interest, as well as recommendations and matters raised by preparatory meetings of the Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Commerce and Industry in the GCC. Appropriate decisions were taken based on these discussions.
In a related context, HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani also participated in a consultative meeting between Their Excellencies, the Ministers of Commerce and Industry and the Heads of GCC Chambers of Commerce Federations. The discussions focused on the proposals and recommendations presented by the Heads of Chambers, and appropriate decisions were made.
His Excellency also attended a ceremony honoring Gulf inventors who have been granted patents, reflecting the GCC's commitment to supporting innovators, encouraging constructive ideas, and promoting economic performance, productivity, and sustainability in the member states' economies.
