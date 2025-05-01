Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moneylion Is Now Part Of Gen!


2025-05-01 02:01:24

(MENAFN- 3BL) MoneyLion is the newest addition to the Gen family of trusted brands!

We're thrilled to welcome MoneyLion to Team Gen. Together, we're on a mission to help people grow, manage and secure their digital and financial lives. It's time for the next gen ... of Gen!

