MENAFN - 3BL) Download the Saint-Gobain 2025 Sustainable Construction Barometer Report here.

A greater awareness for sustainable construction

At the crossroads of demographic, social, energy, and climate challenges faced by societies, the construction sector must accelerate its transformation towards a more sustainable model. This involves designing a built environment that positively contributes to the health and well-being of individuals, is resilient to climate hazards, has low carbon emissions, and provides accessible housing for all-without compromising on quality or performance.

This transition cannot happen without the collective commitment of all industry stakeholders. It is with this goal in mind that Saint-Gobain launched the Sustainable Construction Observatory in 2023. As part of this initiative, the 3rd edition of the Sustainable Construction Barometer , a global study conducted with Occurrence–IFOP, measuring the progress made on this essential topic.

This study is structured around 24 questions, asked to 4,000 stakeholders representative of the sector, along with an additional 27,000 citizens who responded to four specific questions. The responses helped identify key levers to accelerate sustainable construction in The United States and globally.

Four key learnings



Greater awareness, a shared sense of urgency, and strong public support.

A general, shared desire to go further. Across the board, private actors are seen as the most legitimate driving force, though regional priorities differ.

A notion still centered on the environment, but resilience is gaining ground, while residents' well-being remains secondary. Well-informed but insufficiently trained stakeholders, which hinders concrete commitments.

To learn more, download the 3rd edition of the Sustainable Construction Barometer here.