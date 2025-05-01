Consumers Say An Oddly Spelled Domain Name Gives Them The Ick

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Newsroom

TEMPE, Ariz., May 1, 2025 /3BL/ -- In honor of the humble domain name turning 40 this month, a new survey by GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) asked consumers to spill the tea on what they consider red and green flags when it comes to a business's domain name. Although different generations had varying opinions, they all agreed on two things: size and spelling matter.

In the latest GoDaddy Consumer Pulse* survey, an overwhelming majority (80%) of the 1,500 U.S. consumers polled in March said they avoided visiting or purchasing from a website because it had an oddly spelled domain name. This sentiment was stronger across younger generations, with 85% of Gen Z and 82% of Millennials reporting they passed up a business due to the spelling of its domain, compared to 76% of Gen X and Boomers.

Consumers (71%) expect businesses to maintain a dedicated website and domain and had a lot of thoughts about what makes for a good domain name.

Green flags: Short, easy to read domain names

Consumers appreciate when domains are short and sweet, with correctly spelled words that are easy to pronounce.

Qualities consumers said make a domain memorable:



Full words spelled correctly – 43%

A short domain of two words or less – 40%

If the domain is easily pronounced – 38%

Unique domain extensions (like .AI or .shop) – 23% A funny domain (rhyming or punny) – 19%

Red flags: Misspelled, mismatched or hyphenated domain names

Consumers are leery of domain names that have misspelled words or those that do not match the business's name. In fact, 3 in 4 (74%) consumers are more comfortable when a domain name matches a brand name exactly.

Qualities consumers said make them NOT trust a domain:



Misspelled words – 56%

The domain doesn't match the business's name – 55%

Hyphens in the domain name – 20%

Numbers in the domain name – 20% Free domains (like , , godaddysites , etc.) – 20%

Yes, people still use their keyboard

In a world where click, tap and swipe are the norm, most consumers will still type in a business's domain name if they want to shop at the business's website.



Half of consumers (50%) will regularly type in a business's domain name if they want to shop on its website

More than a quarter (27%) of consumers will type in a business's domain only if they remember it Approximately 1 in 4 people (23%) never type in a business's domain name and will get to the site through a search engine, emails, bookmarks or social media

"Businesses that don't take time to choose the right domain name inadvertently put themselves three steps behind," said Trip Briscoe, a domain name expert at GoDaddy. "It's worth investing in a quality domain that is spelled correctly and exactly matches your business's name. It's the difference between a potential customer finding you effortlessly or getting lost in the vastness of the internet."

Having experienced the internet for most-if not all-of their lives, younger generations seem to view domain names more critically.

Younger consumers' shopping habits are more likely to be impacted by a company's domain name. When asked if they have ever stopped shopping at a company online because of their website's domain name:



Gen Z – 39% said yes

Millennials – 35% said yes Gen X and Boomers – 15% said yes

Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to find domains with a unique domain extension (like .AI or .shop) memorable compared to Gen X and Boomers.



Gen Z – 34% said unique domain extensions are memorable

Millennials – 30% said unique domain extensions are memorable Gen X and Boomers – 17% said unique domain extensions are memorable

Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to find funny (rhyming or punny) domains memorable compared to Gen X and Boomers.



Gen Z – 25% said funny domains are memorable

Millennials – 24% said funny domains are memorable Gen X and Boomers – 15% said funny domains are memorable

Gen Z and Millennials rely less on search engines, bookmarks, social media or emails to get to a website and instead type out the company's domain name. When asked how often they type in a business's domain name to go to their website:



Gen Z – 16% said they don't type in domains and click through to websites from other channels

Millennials – 18% said they don't type in domains and click through to websites Gen X and Boomers – 28% said they don't type in domains and click through to websites

New businesses need to consider the importance of domain name availability when naming their company, and established brick-and-mortars need to take the same considerations when expanding online.

Businesses can search for a domain at GoDaddy. If the exact domain name a business owner wants isn't available, they can attempt to acquire the domain on the domain name aftermarket - a secondary marketplace for domains where buyers purchase domain names that are already registered.

For those who want to start a small business but haven't yet picked out a name, they can use GoDaddy Airo ® to suggest a host of creative, AI-generated ideas-and then secure a domain, create a logo, launch a website and more in minutes.

*GoDaddy Consumer Pulse is a series of surveys of consumers ages 18 and above conducted throughout the year.

