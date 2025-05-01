SCS Global Services Accredited To Deliver FSC® EUDR Regulatory Module Certification For Chain Of Custody

MENAFN - 3BL) EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 1, 2025 /3BL/ - SCS Global Services, the world's leading third-party certification body, has been accredited to provide verification services under the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) Regulatory Module to support compliance with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). Currently, SCS is accredited to verify EUDR compliance for FSC Chain of Custody certification, with accreditation for Forest Management certification anticipated in the coming months.

The FSC Regulatory Module (FSC-STD-01-004) is a voluntary add-on standard that helps organizations holding or seeking FSC certification to meet the rigorous requirements of the EUDR. It complements existing FSC standards by specifying additional due diligence, risk assessment procedures using FSC's Risk Assessment Framework, and enhanced supply chain transparency measures. Certificate holders both inside and outside the EU can benefit from adding this module to their certificate if their products are sold on the European market.

“SCS is proud to be among the first certification bodies accredited to deliver EUDR services through the FSC framework,” said Theodore Brauer, Managing Director, Forestry, SCS Global Services.“This milestone allows us to continue supporting our clients in meeting evolving global market requirements while advancing their sustainability goals.”

As part of the verification process, SCS will evaluate an organization's conformity with the FSC Regulatory Module, beginning with a desk-based review before extending certification scope. Once the module is included in the certification scope, companies can make new regulatory FSC claims and pass these through their supply chains in accordance with the module's requirements.

For more information, please visit our Resource Center to download our brochure detailing SCS' EUDR services for the timber industry.

With a proven track record in sustainability certification and supply chain verification, SCS Global Services is committed to helping businesses navigate evolving regulatory landscapes like the EUDR. By offering accredited FSC Regulatory Module services, SCS empowers companies to demonstrate their commitment to responsible sourcing, enhance market access, and contribute to global efforts to halt deforestation.

