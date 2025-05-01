Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Albertsons Companies Raised $300K For Charitable Causes With Beast Philanthropy In Recent Campaign


(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies partnered with Beast Philanthropy to create a high-energy, purpose-driven campaign that raised $300K for charitable causes.

With help from top creators and support from CPG leaders like Clif, ZOA Energy , Hellmann's and more, Albertsons Cos. engaged millions of next-gen viewers while directly supporting nonprofits focused on health, family-building and hunger relief.

Watch the full story here .

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .

