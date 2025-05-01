Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Sword (SGM-506)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new sword with added safety features that can be displayed throughout a home and used for self-defense if needed," said an inventor, from Westland, Mich., "so I invented the ULTIMATE SAFETY. My design could garner a great deal of attention, and it could provide added safety and peace of mind."

The invention provides an improved design for a sword. In doing so, it offers an attractive and eye-catching appearance. It also increases safety, and it could be used for self-defense. The invention features a unique design that is easy to employ and display so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-506, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

