Olympus Demonstrates New AI Endoscopy Solution At DDW®

"We are very excited to be bringing our CADe AI solution to the U.S. market as part of the visionary OLYSENSETM Platform, and we're thrilled to be demonstrating the first cloud-based AI for colonoscopy solution during DDW," said Miquel Àngel Garcìa, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Endoscopy Ecosystem Solutions at Olympus Corporation. "As a global MedTech leader in endoscopy, we are committed to offering gastroenterologists the best solutions possible along the entire patient care pathway. We look forward to a very robust and comprehensive program of product demonstrations and physician talks at this year's DDW meeting."

The OLYSENSE Platform with the CADDIE device is part of a total portfolio of ADR solutions and technologies that will be featured during DDW. These include visualization technologies such as the ENDOCUFF VisionTM device and Texture and Color Enhancement Imaging (TXITM) technology used in the treatment of GI diseases and disorders.

Also featured during DDW will be the Olympus® portfolio of hemostasis products, ERCP portfolio products, and the newly launched EU-ME3 ultrasound processor.

Hemostasis Portfolio at DDW

Hemostatis products are used by physicians performing advanced endoluminal procedures such as endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD), endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR) and peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM). The Olympus® products that will be discussed and demonstrated during DDW include: Red Dichromatic Imaging (RDITM) technology for identifying the source of bleeds, which is part of the EVIS X1TM endoscopy system ; Endoclot® PHS hemostatic powder ; and the RetentiaTM HemoClip .

New for Endoscopic Ultrasound

The EU-ME3 is a compact ultrasound processor for use with Olympus® endoscopic and endobronchial ultrasound (EUS and EBUS) equipment that has been designed for integration with conventional endoscopy on a single workstation. With its high-resolution imaging and a display that promotes clear visualization, the EU-ME3 ultrasound processor supports detection and characterization of lesions. Advanced features such as Contrast Harmonic Echo (CHE) and Shear Wave Quantification (SWQ) help to explore the future of endosonography.

Physician Talks at Olympus Booth #5129



Dr. Nikhil Kumta from NYU Langone Health will review the Olympus tools and technology for third space endoscopy , which are procedures such as endoscopic submucosal dissection and endoscopic mucosal resection. This talk takes place Sunday, May 4th at 11 a.m.

Leading ADR experts Dr. Doug Rex from Indiana University Health and Dr. Cesare Hassan from Nuovo Regina Margherita Hospital in Rome, Italy, will talk about leveraging technology to enhance adenoma detection on Sunday, May 4th at 1 p.m. Dr. Jason Samarasena from UCI (University of California Irvine) Health will present on Olympus innovations and devices for advanced third-space endoscopy , such as peroral endoscopy myotomy (POEM), on Monday, May 5th at 11 a.m.

In partnership with ASGE, Olympus is sponsoring a number of educational opportunities for physicians interested in learning more about improving ADR with Olympus solutions and controlling bleeds during endoscopic procedures. Additionally, Dr. Dennis Yang from Advent Health Medical Group will lead an ASGE Endo Theater Presentation on the utility of image-enhanced endoscopy during endoscopic resection on Monday, May 5th at 1-1:45 p.m.

Drs. Kumta, Rex, Hassan, Samarasena, and Yang are paid consultants to Olympus Corporation, its subsidiaries and/or its affiliates.

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states.

For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation, is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, USA, and employs more than 4,500 employees throughout locations in North and South America. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" olympusameric .

Fair Balance/Disclaimers

The CADDIETM device is limited to use with standard white-light endoscopy imaging only.

TXI and RDI technologies are not intended to replace histopathological sampling as a means of diagnosis.

EUS Processor Risks: High output and prolonged exposure to ultrasonic waves can adversely affect the internal tissues of the patient. Scan only for the minimum length of time necessary for the diagnosis, and at the lowest possible output. Improper care, installation, or use, can cause electric shocks, burns or other injuries. The ultrasound endoscope connected to this ultrasound center must never be applied directly to the heart as it could cause ventricular fibrillation or otherwise seriously affect the cardiac function of the patient. Never allow an EndoTherapy accessory or another ultrasound endoscope, applied to or near the heart, to come in contact with the ultrasound endoscope connected to this ultrasound center. Do not use contrast agents when using the shear wave function, as there is a risk of injury to the patient's tissue, resulting in bleeding, due to the interaction between the acoustic pressure of the ultrasound and the contrast agent. Do not use the shear wave function during puncturing or the interposition of any other type of metal as it may cause problems during the procedure. Contrast imaging and shear wave elastography functions are for GI only.

For detailed information regarding instructions for use, indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions, please consult the device manual.

