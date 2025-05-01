Winter Park Chiropractor Offers Pioneering Technology Using Brain Stimulation To Treat Depression

EXOMIND is leading-edge therapy that treats symptoms of depression and other mental health issues (PRNewsfoto/Modified Wellness)

Complimentary Launch Party May 13 during Mental Health Awareness Month

WINTER PARK, Fla., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Individuals suffering from depression, stress or mental fog can find relief at Winter Park Chiropractor , the office of Dr. Andrew Hull. This state-of-the-art chiropractic clinic is now offering EXOMIND, a cutting-edge treatment enhancing mental health and emotional regulation through non-invasive brain stimulation.

"Patients have an avalanche of stress these days," says Dr. Andrew Hull, Chiropractor and founder of Winter Park Chiropractor. "EXOMIND helps patients who suffer from depression, anxiety, and emotional dysregulation that often accompany symptoms of pain."

A multiyear winner of Orlando Magazine's "#1 Orlando Chiropractor," Dr. Hull offers an extensive range of services for a patient's wellness journey, whether it's fat burning, muscle building, incontinence, sexual wellness, aesthetics, disc herniations or chiropractic care.

With EXOMIND, the applicator is placed on the head and gentle magnetic pulses are used to stimulate brain activity and activate neuropathways. The technology addresses key brain areas involved in emotional regulation, cognitive function and self-control. To maximize results, doctors recommend a treatment twice a week for three weeks.

Research also shows 100% of patients experienced reduced food cravings and an average four-to-five-pound weight loss after six treatments.

In addition to EXOMIND, Winter Park Chiropractor provides patients with other cutting-edge technologies addressing everything from the spine to muscles.

Emsculpt NEO uses muscle activation and heat to burn approximately 30% fat and build nearly 25% muscle in the abdomen, buttocks, arms and thighs. To address incontinence and sexual wellness, the EMSELLA chair uses muscle activation to strengthen pelvic floor muscles. Patients sit fully clothed in the chair for a 28-minute treatment -- equivalent to performing 12,000 Kegels. The procedure has a 98% patient satisfaction rate for restoring bladder and pelvic floor function.

"Our bodies and minds influence one another to an enormous extent," says Dr. Hull. "It is rewarding to see patients leave our clinic with an enhanced sense of focus."

To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month, Winter Park Chiropractor is offering an EXOMIND launch party, Tuesday, May 13, 2pm to 5pm, 305 N. Lakemont Ave., Winter Park. The device manufacturer, BTL, is making a National Bus Tour stop in Winter Park. Attendees can demo EXOMIND while enjoying refreshments, raffle prizes, and discounted pricing. To RSVP: 407-339-2225. Learn more: .

