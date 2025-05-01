Esports Meets Pop Culture: UEL Teams Up With Dream Con For Explosive Season 9 Finals

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ultimate Endgamers League brings its championship finals to Dream Con 2025, blending esports, anime, and pop culture in Houston.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) Partners with Dream Con to Host Season 9 ENDGAME Finals in Houston.

Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL), often dubbed the "UFC of Gaming," is proud to announce its landmark partnership with Dream Con to host the UEL Season 9 ENDGAME Finals on May 30, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

With over 26,000 attendees expected, Dream Con 2025 sets the stage for UEL's most thrilling championship yet-uniting two cultural powerhouses for a live esports event that blends high-stakes competition with creativity, community, and celebrity energy.

“Partnering with Dream Con is more than just a venue choice-it's a cultural alignment,” said Titus Walker, CEO of UEL.“We're bringing the most electrifying finals of the year to the heart of one of gaming and anime's most influential conventions. The energy in Houston will be unmatched.”

About the Event

- UEL Season 9 ENDGAME Finals will feature top-tier multi-genre competition, celebrity hosts, expert commentary, and a fully immersive esports experience.

- The event will be streamed globally, ensuring fans worldwide can witness the action.

- Sponsorship opportunities are now open for brands seeking direct access to a passionate, fast-growing fan base.

About Dream Con

Dream Con is an annual convention that celebrates gaming, anime, cosplay, and pop culture-founded by internet sensation group RDCWorld. Known for its high-energy atmosphere and creative community, Dream Con is a cultural nexus for fans across the U.S.

- 3.6 Billion+ Total Impressions (2024)

- 7.5 Million+ Engagements

- 86 Million+ Online Mentions

- $92 Million in Earned Media Value

Recognized by Rolling Stone, Forbes, Complex, and GQ, Dream Con attracts the biggest names in online entertainment. AMP, AfroSenju, YourRAGE, ImDontai, and other top creators are among the featured talent making appearances in 2025-bringing massive fan energy and cultural relevance to the experience.

About Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL)

UEL is a premier esports league redefining competition through a unique multi-genre format that spans fighting games, shooters, strategy titles, sports sims, and more. From casual players to rising pros, UEL provides a stage where mastery and adaptability are everything.

With global reach, UEL continues to push boundaries in competitive gaming, education, and community engagement.

Dream Con badges are still available for both single-day and weekend access.

Watch the UEL S9 ENDGAME Finals live in Houston or stream worldwide on Twitch.

Olivia Williams

Ultimate Endgamers League

...

Dream Con x UEL S9 Endgame Finals

