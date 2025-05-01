Lutheran Services In America Leaders Travel To Capitol Hill To Voice Concerns About Potential Cuts To Medicare/Medi-Cal

Dr. LaSharnda Beckwith

Lutheran Social Services CEO's from Across the Nation at Capitol Hill (Dr. Beckwith is pictured center in red)

Lutheran Social Services of SoCal CEO Dr. LaSharnda Beckwith was Southern Calif. Representative

- Dr. LaSharnda BeckwithWASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lutheran Social Services of Southern Calif's (LSSSC) CEO Dr. LaSharnda Beckwith traveled to Washington, D.C. in late April with sixteen fellow Lutheran Social Services leaders to voice her concern about potential Medicaid cuts.Organized by Lutheran Services in America, one of the largest and most respected health and human services networks in the U.S., the CEO's from across the country came together to advocate for Medicaid after growing uncertainty about federal funding and its impact on the communities they serve.Over the course of two days, the nonprofit leaders met with elected officials to engage in critical dialogue, bridge understanding, and uplift the voices of their respective communities. Dr. Beckwith met with staffers from Congressman Calvert (Cal. 41st District) and Senator Risch (Idaho)."It was an honor to represent the communities we embrace, equip, and empower on Capitol Hill this past week. We will continue to advocate tirelessly for those who use Medicaid and Medi-Cal as a lifeline to stability with dignity. We understand there is more work to be done and will stand resolute until its completion," said Dr. Beckwith.Each of the nonprofit leaders encourage individuals to contact their respective elected officials at all levels and to stress the importance of Medicaid funding and continued support for those who cannot afford to lose their lifeline.Leaders say that in addition to the impact on health insurance or health care, many cities, counties and states have targeted initiatives that are only made possible through Medicaid funding. They named CalAIM in California as a prime example.Dr. Beckwith and Dr. Carol Roberts, President/CEO of Lutheran Social Services of Northern California issued the following joint statement.About Lutheran Social Services of Southern CaliforniaLutheran Social Services of Southern California (LSSSC) has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to helping the most vulnerable families and individuals in Southern California for 80 years. LSSSC is a social ministry organization with Lutheran Services of America, one of the largest health and human service networks in America. Partners and funders include the San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health, U.S. Departments of Education, Housing and Urban Development and Health and Human Services. LSSSC dates back to 1944 when a handful of congregants from Lutheran churches in San Diego began providing services and resources to veterans returning home. This group joined with like-minded congregants in Los Angeles and formed Lutheran Social Services in 1946. Today, LSSSC employs close to 200 caring and dedicated staff delivering more than 30 programs across six counties that embrace, equip and empower vulnerable individuals in Southern California.###

Joint Statement: Lutheran Social Services of Southern California & Northern California

