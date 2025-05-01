Don Pedro Island State Park Receives New UTV Through Grant From William G. & Marie Selby Foundation

Don Pedro Island State Park received a new UTV thanks to a partnership between the Florida State Parks Foundation and the William G. & Marie Selby Foundation.

- Julia Gill Woodward, CEO, Florida State Parks FoundationTALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Don Pedro Island State Park in Charlotte County received a new utility terrain vehicle (UTV) for use by park rangers thanks to a generous grant from the William G. & Marie Selby Foundation, the Florida State Parks Foundation announced today.A grant award of $21,325 purchased a Polaris Ranger 1000 UTV, allowing park staff to more efficiently perform their duties across the park's 230 acres.Accessible only by boat, Don Pedro Island State Park is part of an extensive chain of barrier islands along the coast of southwest Florida and features more than 1 mile of pristine beaches.“We are so grateful for the William G. & Marie Selby Foundation's dedication to our state parks and natural resources,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation.“Having a new, durable UTV will make a huge difference for park rangers as they manage one of the many examples of paradise managed by Florida's award-winning park service.”Founded in 1955, the Sarasota-based William G. & Marie Selby Foundation has an extensive history of support for parks in southwest Florida.The Selby Foundation played a major role in the development of an accessible fishing pier at Oscar Scherer State Park, contributing a $75,000 grant that allowed construction to begin after nearly 15 years of planning. The fishing pier opened in 2022 and features areas of lowered rails so that seated visitors may cast a line and enjoy unobstructed views of Lake Osprey.Previous Selby Foundation grants have also expanded accessibility and environmental education at nearby Myakka River State Park.“Our state parks are part of what makes our region so special, and the Selby Foundation is proud to support them with the purchase of a new UTV for Don Pedro Island State Park,” said Susie Bowie, President and CEO of the Selby Foundation.###The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy. All projects are completed through the Florida State Parks Foundation Services LLC, which is a limited liability company affiliate of the Foundation. The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.

