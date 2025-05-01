Pakistan Offers To Join India In Kashmir Attack Investigation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday expressed its willingness to join India in the investigation into the deadly attack targeting tourists in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir, the disputed region between the two countries.

Rana Sanaullah Khan, the Pakistani Prime Minister's advisor on political affairs, said in statements that his country is ready to join an investigation conducted by Indian officials into the Kashmir attack to establish the facts and avoid escalating the conflict between the two neighboring countries.

He considered a third-party investigation an alternative option. He also said that war would be devastating for both countries. Pakistan had condemned the attack.

On April 22, militants launched an attack in a tourist area near the town of Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir, killing and wounding dozens, most of them Indian tourists.

Qatar expresses concern over India Pakistan escalation, calls for restraint

Read Also