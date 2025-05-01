Amir Receives Written Message From King Of Spain

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from HM King Felipe VI of the Kingdom of Spain pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and enhance them.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received the message during his meeting on Thursday with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the State of Qatar HE Alvaro Renedo Zalba.