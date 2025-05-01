Amir Receives Written Message From King Of Spain
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from HM King Felipe VI of the Kingdom of Spain pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and enhance them.
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received the message during his meeting on Thursday with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the State of Qatar HE Alvaro Renedo Zalba.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment