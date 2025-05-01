Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Finance Meets Executive Chairman Of Investcorp

2025-05-01 02:00:52
QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari held a bilateral meeting with Executive Chairman of Investcorp, Mohammed Al Ardhi during his current visit to the country.
The meetings discussed cooperation relations and prospects for enhancing them in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.

