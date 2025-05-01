Officers From Ministry Of Interior Participate In INTERPOL Training Program In France

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: A number of Ministry of Interior officers participated in a three-month advanced training program at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) in Lyon, France. The program was held in cooperation with the Human Resources Department and the Arab and International Police Liaison Department.

The training program aimed to raise the efficiency of officers and enhance their skills in the areas of international cooperation and combating organized and cross-border crime, which would contribute to supporting national efforts to combat crime and enhance coordination with police and security agencies at the regional and international levels.