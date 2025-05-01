Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Investigation Launched Against Individual In Viral Video Insulting Qatar's Judicial System

Investigation Launched Against Individual In Viral Video Insulting Qatar's Judicial System


2025-05-01 02:00:52
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Attorney-General HE Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi has ordered the initiation of an investigation into the video circulating on social media, which included insults to the country's judiciary.

The Public Prosecution said in a statement that the competent prosecution has begun investigating the person who made the circulated video. The person has been detained pending investigation and completion of legal proceedings regarding the alleged offenses contained in the video, which are punishable under the Penal Code and the Cybercrime Prevention Law.

MENAFN01052025000063011010ID1109497196

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search