Investigation Launched Against Individual In Viral Video Insulting Qatar's Judicial System
Doha, Qatar: Attorney-General HE Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi has ordered the initiation of an investigation into the video circulating on social media, which included insults to the country's judiciary.
The Public Prosecution said in a statement that the competent prosecution has begun investigating the person who made the circulated video. The person has been detained pending investigation and completion of legal proceedings regarding the alleged offenses contained in the video, which are punishable under the Penal Code and the Cybercrime Prevention Law.
