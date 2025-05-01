Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Holds Phone Call With Prime Minister Of Pakistan


2025-05-01 02:00:52
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani made a telephone call today with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
During the call, bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them were discussed. His Highness and the Prime Minister also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

