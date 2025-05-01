Amir Holds Phone Call With Prime Minister Of Pakistan

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani made a telephone call today with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. During the call, bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them were discussed. His Highness and the Prime Minister also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.