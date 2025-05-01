Qatar-Oman Joint Labour Office Opens In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Undersecretary at the Qatari Ministry of Labour HE Sheikha Najwa bint Abd Al Rahman Al Thani and Undersecretary for Labour Affairs at Oman's Ministry of Labour HE Khalid bin Salim Al Ghamari inaugurated the new Qatar-Oman Joint Labour Office in Doha.



The office is intended to deepen cooperation between the two countries, improve their respective labour environments, and streamline the exchange of expertise and workforce procedures.





Commenting on the occasion, Sheikha Najwa said the new office is a natural extension of the strong Qatari-Omani relationship, which has grown markedly in recent years, particularly in labour matters. She noted that the two ministries have already been sharing technical know-how on labour-market management and on crafting legislation that safeguards workers' rights while serving employers' interests.



This collaboration, she added, reflects the shared goal of building fair and flexible labour systems that raise human-capital efficiency and serve each country's development plans. She also emphasized that the office offers practical support for Omani nationals working in Qatar, ensuring decent employment opportunities and prompt attention to any workplace issues.





Sheikha Najwa pointed out that the joint venture strengthens institutional coordination, balances the needs of workers and employers, and helps labour mobility flow smoothly under Qatar's laws and regulations.



For his part, UnderSecretary Al Ghamari described the office as a strategic step that underscores the Gulf region's commitment to joint employment efforts and to nurturing national talent. He stressed that Oman views employment opportunities as transcending borders and regards cooperation with as a key pillar in preparing its workforce for regional and global competition.



He noted that the agreement also launches joint training programmes for Qatari talent in Oman a sign, he said, of the deep professional ties between the two nations.



Looking ahead, he said the two ministries will keep rolling out recruitment and training initiatives, with the office matching Omani skills to Qatari labour-market needs and giving Omani youth fresh career prospects. He reaffirmed Oman's determination to secure high-quality jobs for its citizens in line with GCC goals for sustainable economic and social integration.



HE Oman's ambassador to Qatar Ammar bin Abdullah al-Busaeedi, called the office a strategic move that reflects the wise vision of the two countries' leaders and will strengthen professional and development links between them. He said the project opens up valuable opportunities for Omani youth in Qatar's promising market and builds new bridges of expertise through training and upskilling programmes that will raise professional standards on both sides.



The office's executive director Ali Abdullah Al Isri said the launch embodies the two leaderships' vision of forging robust partnerships in labour and human-capital development.



The office, he explained, is not just a recruitment bureau but a strategic platform for professional integration. Its goal is to connect Omani talent with Qatari employers while also arranging specialized training for Qataris in Oman's well-established technical and vocational institutes. He closed by stressing that investing in people is the most enduring investment, adding that the team will work tirelessly to make this cooperation a model for the GCC