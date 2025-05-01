Qatar Museums Welcomes May With Month Of Discovery, Culture And Creativity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums kickstarts May with a dynamic lineup of cultural and educational experiences designed for all ages. Highlights include immersive guided tours at the National Museum of Qatar exploring Latin American art, creative workshops at Mathaf, and storytelling sessions at the Museum of Islamic Art. This month offers many ways to connect with heritage, creativity, and community.

From International Museum Day celebrations to engaging panel discussions, this month promises to be one of reflection, inspiration, and imagination across Qatar's vibrant museum landscape.

The National Museum of Qatar offers engaging activities that celebrate culture and creativity. Highlights include guided tours, creative drop-in sessions, and a storytelling event for International Museum Day.

Storytelling: The Museum

Arabic Session: May 1, 2025 | 5PM to 6PM

Celebrate International Museum Day with us and listen to an insightful story about the National Museum of Qatar and its rich history in the presence of author Andalus Ibrahim.

To register, contact: [email protected]

Drop-in Activity: The Treasures of the Silk Road

English Session: May 4, 2025 | 11AM to 12PM

Arabic Session: May 4, 2025 | 4PM to 5PM

The National Museum of Qatar invites you to enjoy and discover the selected collections which narrate the story of international trading in Qatar, past and present.

No registration is required.

Family Tour: Family's Exploration Journey

English Session: May 17, 2025 | 1PM to 2:30PM

Arabic Session: May 17, 2025 | 4PM to 5:30PM

Families are invited on an interactive adventure through the museum's galleries where children will explore Qatar's environment, heritage, and culture, all while using their problem-solving skills.

To register, contact: [email protected]

Guided Tour: A Tribute to Modern and Contemporary Art from Latin America

English Session: May 18 & 25, 2025 | 1PM to 2:30 PM

Arabic Session: May 18 & 25, 2025 | 4PM to 5:30 PM

As part of the Qatar-Argentina-Chile Year of Culture, visitors to the "Latinoamericano" exhibition will discover over 170 artworks which explore modern and contemporary art from Latin America, revealing the continent's rich cultural narratives.

To register, contact: [email protected]

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) offers enriching programmes in May, including a captivating story time session, activities exploring the Hajj pilgrimage, and eco-focused art projects.

Story Time at MIA Library

Arabic Session: May 5, 2025 | 12PM to 1PM

Join us at the Museum of Islamic Art Library for our engaging story time sessions. The session is free to attend and suitable for families.

Register here

Planet Teens Club – M7 Collaboration

May 20, 2025 | 4PM to 6PM

In collaboration with M7, participants will learn the techniques of recycling plastic to create a new object related to Islamic Art that will be displayed in MIA Library during the month of June.

Register here

Hajj in Art & History: A Journey of Reflection

May 26, 2025 | 3PM to 4:30PM

Discover how the sacred journey of Hajj has been captured in Islamic art and historical records. This programme explores its cultural, religious, and artistic significance through engaging discussions and visual presentations. Deepen your understanding of Hajj's enduring legacy and its impact on art and heritage.

Register here

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art presents a vibrant mix of workshops and events. Highlights include hands-on art sessions and a special event for International Museum Day. A panel discussion on museum education also opens up conversations around the role of art in shaping cultural awareness and learning in Qatar.

Event: International Museum Day

May 15, 2025 | 9AM to 2PM

As part of the celebration for International Museum Day, Mathaf's Learning and Outreach Department is hosting an engaging and interactive outreach project aimed at introducing students to the world of contemporary art. This event will feature a Mathaf Booth showcasing the museum's collections, upcoming exhibitions and workshops, and s a Blind Contour Drawing activity designed to engage students in creative expression.

No registration is required.

Panel Discussion: Role of Museum Education in Qatar

May 21, 2025 | 5PM to 7PM

This insightful discussion aims to highlight the importance of museum education in Qatar and the key role it plays in bridging the public with cultural heritage and art. The panel will discuss ways to enhance museum education, and explore how universities and museums can collaborate to offer continuous and evolving educational experiences.

No registration is required.

Workshop: Colourful Creation

English Session: May 21, 2025 | 4PM to 5:30 PM

English Session: May 24, 2025 | 11AM to 1PM

The Colourful Creation workshop is designed to provide children with a fun and interactive experience to explore their creativity through colourful art activities. It will introduce children to various art techniques such as painting, drawing, and colour mixing, allowing them to express themselves artistically while enhancing their motor skills, imagination, emotional expression, and critical thinking.

Register here

3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM) invites families to celebrate sport with a fun-filled storytelling session for children and an exciting table tennis activation with a Robo Keeper challenge.

Activation: Table tennis activation Robo Keeper

May 17, 2025 | 9AM to 7PM

Enjoy World Table Tennis Championship Activations at the 321 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum until 25 May 2025. Take part in fun table tennis challenges and test your skills against our Robo Keeper in a dynamic celebration of the sport.

No registration is required.

Storytelling Programme

May 31, 2025 | 4PM to 5PM

This month's programme features a read-aloud session for children aged 7-11, creating a magical experience that sparks imagination and fosters a love of reading.

No registration is required.

Fire Station offers creative experiences this May, including a special listening session for International Dawn Chorus Day that explores Qatar's natural soundscapes, and an immersive collage workshop with artist Fae Siddiqui.

Listening Session & Panel Discussion: International Dawn Chorus Day in collaboration with Qatar Natural History Group (QNHG) - In conversation with Guillaume Rouseré & Omar Bin Abdul Aziz

English Session: May 3, 2025 | 4PM to 5PM

In celebration of International Dawn Chorus Day, Fire Station will host a unique listening and storytelling session led by sound artist Guillaume Rouseré with group member Omer Bin Abdul Aziz, in collaboration with QNHG. The event will focus on the early morning soundscape known as the dawn chorus-a moment at daybreak when birds and other wildlife create a spontaneous acoustic symphony. Through shared recordings and conversation, this event offers the public a reflective space to connect with nature through sound and to deepen their awareness of Qatar's natural habitats.

Register here

Workshop: Food, Memory & Print: A Creative Collage with Fae Siddiqui

English Session: May 26 & 27, 2025 | 4PM to 7PM

Join us for an immersive workshop with Fae Siddiqui as we explore cultural identity through food and mixed-media collages. Participants will experiment with bitmap textures, digital tools, and handcrafted details to create unique visual pieces. The workshop is led by artist-in-residence Fae Siddiqui, a graphic designer who blends digital and analogue techniques to tell third-culture stories. Participants are required to bring their laptops with Adobe Illustrator & Photoshop installed.

Tasweer presents a powerful programme this May, spotlighting photography, storytelling, and creative expression. Events include a panel talk on the impact of a single image and a spoken poetry and music night exploring themes of identity and resilience.

Panel Talk: The Power of a Single Image

May 6, 2025 | 7:30 PM to 9PM

Join us for an engaging panel discussion that explores The Power of a Single Image at Firestation Cinema. Hear from the Single Image Award Jurors as they discuss the winning images and what makes a photograph unforgettable.

Register here

Words and Strings: Spoken Poetry & Music Night

May 16, 2025 | 6PM to 8PM

Tasweer collaborates with Words and Strings to present a Spoken Poetry & Music

Night at the Fire Station Cinema. The evening features a series of performances by

poets and musicians, thematically connected to the festival's core ideas of exile,

identity, and resilience. The event creates a space for artists to respond to these themes through spoken word and live music, offering audiences an intimate experience that expands the festival's conversation beyond photography and into other forms of storytelling and creative expression. The event is free to attend.

Register here

M7 will host a jewellery design masterclass along with a creative workshop, both crafted to inspire and spark creativity.

Advanced Jewellery Design Masterclass - Repetition and Rhythm

May 12 – 15,2025 | 4PM to 8PM

The Design Studio by Azza Fahmy returns to M7 to deliver an advanced masterclass. Working with facilitators from the Studio, participants will explore the significance of repetition and rhythm in both traditional and contemporary jewellery-making, gaining hands-on experience with Fahmy's own pieces, while refining their technical skills and design approach.

To register, visit: org

Workshop: Cushion Cover Painting

May 17, 2025 | 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Join us for a hands-on workshop where parents and children will explore fabric painting, experiment with colours, and design unique cushion covers inspired by animal prints and florals-leaving with a one-of-a-kind creation to cherish.

To register, visit: org