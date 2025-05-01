Forbes Middle East Names Visit Qatar CEO Among 'Top 10 Government Leaders In Tourism' For 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Forbes Middle East has recognised Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, as one of the“Top 10 Government Leaders in Tourism” for 2025, acknowledging his role in positioning Qatar as a leading global tourism destination.

Appointed CEO of Visit Qatar in May 2024, Eng. Al Mawlawi oversees the promotional and marketing efforts of Qatar Tourism, the country's tourism regulatory authority. Under his leadership, Qatar saw unprecedented growth in international visitors, surpassing five million in 2024, marking a 25% year-on-year increase.

Forbes credited Eng. Al Mawlawi for his strategic vision, which includes positioning Qatar as a key destination for major global sporting events, as well as his emphasis on digital innovation and forging key global partnerships.

His leadership continues to drive Visit Qatar's success in destination marketing, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030 to ensure the sustainable growth of the nation's tourism sector.

