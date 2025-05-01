Qatar Stresses Urgent Need To Resume Dialogue To Implement Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar has stressed the urgent need to resume dialogue in order to implement the stages of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip in order to end the war on the Strip.

Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, in a statement by the State of Qatar to the quarterly open debate meeting of the Security Council on the situation in the Middle-East including the question of Palestine, at the United Nations headquarters in New York, said that the meeting of the Security Council is being held in light of unprecedented catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, especially after the resumption of war on it.

Her excellency stressed that the State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the resumption of the Israeli occupation aggression on the Strip, and considers it a blatant challenge to the international will to support peace, in particular the ceasefire agreement reached through the efforts of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America in January.

Her Excellency emphasized that the State of Qatar reiterated its categorical rejection of the ongoing Israeli attacks on civilian objects, including hospitals, schools and population gatherings in the Gaza Strip, adding that it condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation bombing of the Baptist Hospital, promising it a brutal massacre against unarmed civilians and a flagrant violation of the provisions of international humanitarian law.

Her Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the decision of the Israeli occupation government to stop the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and cut off electricity from the Strip, and considers it a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement, international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention, expressing Qatar's rejection of the use of food as a weapon of war and starvation of civilians, calling on the international community to oblige Israel to ensure safe, sustainable and unhindered humanitarian aid access to all areas of the Strip.

HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani said that the series of various Israeli violations continues in the Occupied Palestinian territories, and therefore the State of Qatar condemns the Israeli occupation's announcement to establish an agency aimed at displacing Palestinian brothers from the Gaza Strip, and its approval of the separation of 13 illegal settlement neighborhoods in the West Bank in preparation for their legalization as colonial settlements, and stresses in this regard that the displacement of Palestinians constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, adding that the expansion of settlements also represents a disregard for the resolutions of international legitimacy, especially Security Council Resolution 2334.

Her Excellency underlined that the State of Qatar reiterated its categorical rejection of Israeli moves aimed at ending or reducing the role of UNRWA, and strongly condemned the decision of the Israeli occupation authorities to close six UNRWA schools in East Jerusalem, where depriving children of education is a new crime in the ongoing series of Israeli crimes.

Her Excellency said that the State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli Minister of National Security's storming of the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the occupation police and the removal of worshipers from it, as well as condemning the plans of platforms belonging to the Israeli occupation organizations that incite to blow up the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque.

In this regard, Her excellency highlighted the affirmation of the State of Qatar on its categorical refusal to prejudice the historical and legal status of the Al Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem and its holy sites, the need for the international community to act urgently to deter the occupation, oblige Israel to provide the necessary protection for these shrines and respect the resolutions of international legitimacy.

HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations added that the State of Qatar strongly condemns the Israeli raids that targeted five areas in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, and considers it a blatant attack on the sovereignty and unity of Syria, and a flagrant violation of international law and calls on the international community to take urgent action to oblige Israel to comply with international laws and customs and stop repeated attacks on Syrian territory.

Her Excellency pointed out that the State of Qatar condemns the Israeli bombing that targeted the south of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, stressing in this context the need for the parties to fully commit to the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from all Lebanese territories, reiterating the State of Qatar's firm position and support for Lebanon, highlighting the State of Qatar's continued stand by the Lebanese people.

During the meeting, HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani reiterated the State of Qatar's firm and permanent position in supporting the Palestinian cause, based on the resolutions of international legitimacy and the two-state solution, in order to ensure the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and its recognition as a full member of this International Organization, pointing out its support in this framework for the efforts of the international coalition to implement the two-state solution and active participation in the International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and implement the two-state solution to be held next June under the chairmanship of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the French Republic.