WSO2 Launches Ambassador Program To Empower Tech Advocates

WSO2, the leader in enterprise digital infrastructure technology, announced the launch of the WSO2 Ambassador Program, a global initiative that celebrates and supports the most passionate voices in its tech community, including developers and architects. This program is designed to recognize individuals who actively share knowledge, inspire innovation, and contribute to the growth of the open-source ecosystem powered by WSO2 technologies.



Isabelle Mauny, Chief Developer Advocate at WSO2

At the heart of the digital era are developers and architects-the problem-solvers and builders of the digital experiences we use every day. WSO2 recognizes that its success is deeply tied to the passion and ingenuity of its developer community. Developers are not only consumers of WSO2's open-source platforms for API management, integration, identity and access management and WSO2's internal developer platform, Choreo; they are also co-creators, pushing the boundaries of what's possible, improving the products through feedback, and building impactful solutions that serve millions. Architects, on the other hand, play a critical role in shaping the bigger picture-designing scalable, secure, and future-ready digital architectures that bring developer innovations to life.



"Developers are the driving force behind innovation," said Isabelle Mauny, Chief Developer Advocate at WSO2. "They are not merely users of our products-they are instrumental in shaping them. Architects help ensure that solutions built on WSO2s platforms are robust, cohesive, and aligned with long-term business goals. The WSO2 Ambassador Program is our way of acknowledging their contributions and supporting their continued growth. Whether through leading community meetups, publishing technical tutorials, or contributing to our codebase, our ambassadors play a vital role in empowering others to succeed with WSO2."



WSO2's commitment to open source goes beyond code-it's about people. The Ambassador Program is a natural extension of that commitment. By offering mentorship, visibility, and support, WSO2 aims to empower developers to become leaders in their communities and advance their personal and professional growth.



What Ambassadors can expect



Skill-building opportunities in community leadership, developer advocacy, and public speaking

Sponsorship for local events, meetups, and conferences to grow regional communities

Visibility and recognition through WSO2's digital channels and media

Access to exclusive WSO2 events, tools, and swag Direct collaboration with WSO2 teams, providing feedback and influence on product direction



The program is open to developers, architects, and technical leaders with experience using WSO2 technology and a passion for empowering others through content, events, and code. Ambassadors can contribute at their own pace, with flexible engagement levels.

"Being a WSO2 Ambassador is not about holding a title-it is about making a meaningful impact," Mauny explained. "It recognizes those developers who dedicate their time to writing tutorials, answering questions in forums, and mentoring the next generation of technologists. Our goal is to support their efforts, elevate their contributions, and connect them with a global community of peers and innovators."

Visit the WSO2 Ambassadors Page to learn more about the program, meet our 2025 ambassadors, and find out how you can get involved.

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 is the largest independent software vendor providing open-source API management, integration, and identity and access management (IAM) to thousands of enterprises in over 90 countries. WSO2s products and platforms-including our next-gen internal developer platform, Choreo-empower organizations to leverage the full potential of artificial intelligence and APIs for securely delivering the next generation of AI-enabled digital services and applications. Our open-source, AI-driven, API-first approach frees developers and architects from vendor lock-in and enables rapid digital product creation. Recognized as leaders by industry analysts, WSO2 has more than 800 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, with over USD100M in annual recurring revenue.

